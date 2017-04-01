Allowing Dalai Lama In Arunachal Pradesh Is India’s Big Mistake: China

New Delhi, April 01: China views the Nobel Peace laureate Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, as a dangerous separatist.

His upcoming visit to the Arunachal Pradesh, China is now emphasizing that India is committing a major mistake in allowing him to visit the border state.

“This will have serious damage on bilateral relations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang warned to India on Friday. “China firmly opposes the Dalai Lama carrying out any activity in the relevant region and we have expressed our concerns to the Indian side,” he said.

The Chinese protest highlights the dichotomy in its stand on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor where Chinese construction companies are building infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a region claimed by India.

Beijing says India need not worry about China–Pakistan Economic Corridor work because it will not affect its policy on the Kashmir issue.

“On the eastern section of the China-India border, China’s position is clear and constant. The Dalai clique has long been engaging in separatist activities with the unglorious record. But despite this India still invited the Dalai Lama to visit the region,” Lu said.

China in the past held talks with Dalai Lama for reconciliation after he fled from Tibet. But no such talks were held after President Xi Jinping took over as the new president in 2012 and Beijing kept pressure on various countries not to accommodate him.