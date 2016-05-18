Allu Arjun breaks records, reaffirms his blockbuster status with Sarainodu

Mumbai, May 18 : He came, he saw, he conquered – just like he has for the past 3 years with each of his films.

Southen superstar Allu Arjun has earned the box office king and audience favorite status yet again with his last release Sarainodu. Sarainodu crossed 100 cr in 17 days and has become the second film to gross Rs. 100 crore mark for Allu Arjun, after “Race Gurram” in 2014 and it has become the 8th movie in the history of Telugu cinema to achieve this feat.

With all of Allu Arjun’s recent releases right from Race Gurram to Son of Satyamurthy and now Sarrainodu having done such roaring business at the box office, he has had not just the industry but also the national brand market abuzz.

The numbers the films have earned in AP is not just the reason, but also the interest Allu Arjun generates in certain pockets of the Northern parts of India largely due to his unbelievable dance abilities and of course in South East Asia. Thanks to his unstopabble box office record, his flamboyant yet dependable persona, his strong youth connect and most importantly his honesty as a performer, brands seem to be queuing up to sign him on not just as their regional ambassadors but also to extend their association to pan India.

Industry sources reveal that Allu Arjun’s films even when sold on satellite for pan India viewership, get views in non AP markets just third to Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan’s films, despite him not being a Bollywood star.