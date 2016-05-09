Mumbai, May 9: India’s largest selling car brand, the Alto is all set to get a mild makeover. Having sold over thirty lakh units in the past decade and a half, one can safely assume Maruti knows a thing or two about making cars for the masses. However, new players to the segment seemed to have upset the reigning king. The Renault Kwid took the segment by storm, thanks to its SUV-inspired styling and gadgetry. On the other hand, the upcoming Datsun redi-GO wants to repeat its sibling’s success. In our opinion, Maruti couldn’t have timed the update better.

Spy pictures reveal the updated front end of the Alto 800. Maruti has ditched the smoked finish for the headlamps, in exchange for a clear-lens setup. The thin chrome strip in the front grille has been replaced by a matte black slat. Like before, the bumper extends all the way up to the bonnet and the Suzuki insignia now finds itself sitting just above the large air dam. It is interesting to note that the front bumper now has provisions for fog lamps which were missing in the previous iteration.

The side and the rear profile remain unchanged. The interiors might get certain nips and tucks as well, borrowing elements from the Alto K10. We expect Maruti to include new seat fabric and possibly change the colour option for the dashboard. Mechanical changes are highly unlikely, the 800 shall soldier on with the 48PS motor that returns 22.74km/l.

The updated Alto 800 might debut just ahead of the Datsun redi-GO launch that is scheduled to take place in the first week of June. We do not expect any significant changes to the pricing, considering the changes are minimal. Do you think the changes make the Alto 800 look a bit more appealing? Let us know through the comments section!

Image Courtsey: Cardhekho