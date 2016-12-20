Always wanted to see myself on silver screen, says debutant Armaan Ralhan.

New Delhi, December 20: Debutant Armaan Ralhan, who was seen playing a suave investment banker and boyfriend to actress Vaani Kapoor’s character in “Befikre”, says he always wanted to see himself on the silver screen.

“I am a movie buff. I love films and I always wanted to see myself on the big screen,” Armaan told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The actor is the grandson of late filmmaker O.P. Ralhan, and he feels he has got a great start in Bollywood.

“Aditya Chopra is the most ideal director to start and it was a good experience. Fortunately, people have reacted positively to my work and all I want to do is work hard,” he said.

Talking about his co-actor Ranveer Singh, Armaan said: “Firstly, livewire is an understatement for him. As a co-star, he was amazing and more than a co-star, he was an elder brother to me… I did learn a lot from him by being around him.”

Armaan said he found a buddy in Vaani.

“Vaani is like my buddy we are good friends. I had a blast working with her,” he said.

Asked if has signed anything after “Befikre”, Armaan said: “No, I haven’t… I am reading a few things and meeting people. Like I said, I want to do something good.”

The debutant is focussed on doing “something different” from what he has already done.

“It’s an exciting time for me,” he said. IANS