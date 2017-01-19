Amal Clooney in loose outfit amid pregnancy rumours

Davos, Jan 19: Oscar winning actor-filmmaker George Clooneys wife Amal Clooney kept everyone guessing about her pregnancy rumours as she stepped out in a loose-fitting two-piece dress while attending a special dinner here.

The Hollywood couple attended the Women Of Impact dinner hosted by Tina Brown during the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Amal opted for a cropped sleeveless beige top that stuck out over her waist.

Her matching skirt featured a semi-sheer panel at the waistband and fell to the knee with side pleats.

Amal went bare-legged in the outfit, squeezing her toes into pointed black pumps.

Amal’s pregnancy rumours started doing the rounds after she was seen wearing a baggy floral smock to an event promoting the documentary “White Helmets” in London a week ago.

–IANS

sas/rb