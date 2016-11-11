‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ in theatre again!

Mumbai, Nov 11: Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd and 91.9 FM Radio Nasha recently screened the classic movie ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ in a theatre in Mumbai.

Shemaroo Entertainment’s FilmiGaane YouTube channel, along with Radio Nasha, celebrated the era of retro music, to take the audience down the memory lane and relive the nostalgia. It was also an effort the keep retro music live and popular amongst today’s generation.

Amar Akbar Anthony, released in 1977, was directed by Manmohan Desai.

Featuring the top actors of the time, namely Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, ShabanaAzmi, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi among other actors cast spellson the audience. The film became a landmark in the history of Indian Cinema. Today, the movie is counted among the cult films that every generation must watch!

Filmi Gaane, India’s No. 1 retro music Youtube channel is a treat for every music lover and Bollywood connoisseurs!

The YouTube channel features chart buster songs from super-hit movies like Anand, Don, Bobby and others. It is sure to take one down the memory lane of the Golden Era of Film Music, right from the 1950s through the 1990s. It provides an audio-visual pleasure enabling one to listen to favourite songs and also watch them in their original ‘avatars’, by way of their picturisations on the legendary stars.