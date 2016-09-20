Amar Singh Appointed as National General Secretary Of Samajwadi Party

Lucknow, Sep 20: With the Samajwadi Party president Mulayam Singh Yadav backing him to the hilt, Amar Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the national general secretary of Samajwadi Party.

All the big wigs in the Samajwadi Party were ranged against him. UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and senior SP leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav have seldom been on the same page with the powerful and unpredictable UP minister Azam Khan, but were united in their desire to push Amar Singh out of the party. As were a large number of other senior party leaders.

But the irrepressible Amar Singh has emerged unscathed.