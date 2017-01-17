Amarinder Singh to fight Badal on home turf; Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

Rahul Gandhi officially announces Punjab Congress president Capt. Amarinder Singh as Chief Ministerial candidate.

Chandigarh, Jan 17: Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh is all set to fight the assembly elections against the Shiromani Akali Dal head and Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from the latter’s home turf Lambi.

The Congress, in a press release, made his nomination official.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined Congress recently, will contest from Amritsar East.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu has been placed against Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal from his constituency of Jalalabad.

Hockey player Pargat Singh is nominated from Jalandhar Cantt, while Jalandhar District Congress Committee Rural president Jagbir Singh Brar will fight from Nakodar seat.

Punjab will go for polls for 117 seats in a single-phase on February 4.

