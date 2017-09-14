Amarnath terror attack mastermind Abu Ismail gunned down: Big win for Indian Army

New Delhi, September 14: A big blow to the Pakistan terror! Amarnath terror attack mastermind Abu Ismail have been gunned down at Nowgam in Jammu & Kashmir encounter.

Amarnath terror attack: 8 Hindu civilian pilgrims on the way from Amarnath Temple in Kashmir valley were killed by the militants on 10th July 2017. Pilgrims were the native of Gujarat. 18 people got injured in the terrorist attack.