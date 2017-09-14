Amarnath terror attack mastermind Abu Ismail gunned down: Big win for Indian Army

September 14, 2017 | By :
Amarnath terror attack mastermind Abu Ismail gunned down: Big win for Indian Army

New Delhi, September 14: A big blow to the Pakistan terror! Amarnath terror attack mastermind Abu Ismail have been gunned down at Nowgam in Jammu & Kashmir encounter.

Amarnath terror attack: 8 Hindu civilian pilgrims on the way from Amarnath Temple in Kashmir valley were killed by the militants on 10th July 2017. Pilgrims were the native of Gujarat. 18 people got injured in the terrorist attack.

Amarnath Pilgrim Attack. Representational image

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
An entire Army unit pledges to donate their organs
Indian Army jawans injured during practice drill
Limca Book of Records: Indian army beats the world records with 58 men on single bike
Indian Army has no shortage of arms, stone pelting have come down in Jand K: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat 
PM Modi to celebrate Diwali 2017 with heroes at the border; Implements new policy as Diwali gift for soldiers
Tawang helicopter crash: Army says dead personnel wrapped in cardboard boxes was an aberration
Top