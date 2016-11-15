The amazing Michelle Obama reflects on an election: We are all on one team

Washington, Nov 15: First lady Michelle Obama reflected Monday on the election results, declaring that regardless of politics Americans are “all on one team.”

“I just want to take a moment to echo what my husband said last week about the results of our election,” the first lady said during a speech on ending veteran homelessness in the East Room of the White House.

“He said that we are all on one team — not Democrats first or Republicans first, but we are Americans first. We’re patriots first.

“The first lady was hosting community leaders at the White House to discuss the issue of veteran homelessness as part of her “Joining Forces” Initiative,” which she created in 2011 with Jill Biden to encourage nationwide support for service members, veterans and their families.

“I see people here who I imagine belong to all different parties, maybe no party at all. And when it comes to supporting our American heroes, none of that matters, because this is something that we can all agree on. Am I right?” the first lady asked the audience.

The popular first lady was described by Democrats as Hillary Clinton’s “not so secret weapon” on the campaign trail and held nine rallies for Clinton, with three stops in both Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

“Our love, our gratitude, our admiration for our men and women in uniform, our veterans and their families — all of that is bigger than any one party or any one election,” she said Monday.

“And we need to continue coming together to do this vitally important work at every level of government — from our cities and towns all the way up to right here in the White House. “