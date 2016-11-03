Amazing Volkswagen Polo GTI, with sportier bumpers and LED headlights, priced at Rs 25.99 lakh

New Delhi, November 3: Volkswagen has launched the Polo GTI in India. The Volkswagen Polo GTI is a rare blend of art and technology.

The car has a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The launch price of the new model Polo is Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier, Polo GTI was showcased in the 2016 Auto Expo.

Also, there is a specific reason for the car to become costly, that is its speed. It is capable to deliver 192 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque making it capable of going from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds.

The GTI’s top speed is an impressive 233 km/h. Mileage claimed is at about 8.85 kmpl.

The Volkswagen Polo GTI will be able to attain a high speed from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, up to its top speed of 236 kmph. Another variant with 6-speed gearbox, manual transmission would also be offered.

The rise in demand for hot hatchbacks, made Volkswagen decide to launch new Polo GTI in India. This GTI would be the most powerful hatchback, mrketed in India. The car gives a strong competition to the Fiat Abarth Punto.

When the engine is so powerful, an equally ferocious gearbox becomes inevitable. The GTI Volkswagen has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which helps deliver all the power to the front wheels.

GTI showcases a much different design from standard Polo. The GTI has sportier bumpers, LED headlights, red radiator grille strips, dark red tail light clusters, GTI badges, 17 inch alloys, new honeycomb grille, sports suspension which enables lowering ground clearance by 10 mm in the front and 15 mm at the back, GTI roof spoiler and black grained diffuser.

When compared to the old Polo GTI’s 1.4 liter TSI engine, this new Polo GTI’s 1.8 liter engine generates more power and torque, simultaneously being more efficient.

Volkswagen claims that this engine is capable of delivering 192 PS power (between 4,200 and 6,200 rpm) and 320 Nm torque (between 1,450 and 4,200 rpm), which is 12 PS and 70 Nm more than the 1.4 liter motor of old GTI.