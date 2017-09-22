Amazon, Flipkart in tight competition: See top deals on smartphones, laptops, televisions and home appliances 

New Delhi, Setember 22: The e-tailers Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm are in a tight competition over the last two days has done great business and is making profits in terms of sales of home appliances and gadgets, especially smartphones.

According to media sources, Flipkart said in a statement that “It sold 1.3 million smartphones within the first 20 hours of the category opening for sale.” While speaking about its increase in the orders,an Amazon spokesperson said that “We have already seen a 100% increase over previous Diwali, even before the end of Day One. For smartphones, we saw an even larger gain.”

This increase in the sales has been fuelled primarily by the aggressive advertising and blockbuster deals made available to the consumers. On the third day of the festive season sales, the e-tailers are looking to raise the sales.

Check out the best deals and offers on smartphones, televisions, laptops,home appliances:

iPhone 7

The best deal on the iPhone 7 32GB is on Amazon and is priced at Rs 38,999. The same device was found on Flipkart at Rs 39,999. The iPhone 7 32 GB comes with a 4.7 Retina 3D Touch display, a stunning 12-Megapixel rear camera and a 7MP front camera, 1960 mAh battery with 2GB RAM, 32GB memory.

Macbook Air

Looking to buy a new Macbook, then here are the attractive deals on Amazon and Flipkart. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air 2017 128GB SSD is priced at Rs 51,990 on Flipkart and also at the same price on Amazon. If users looking to bring this price down some more, they can use their SBI card for Flipkart and HDFC debit or credit card for Amazon to get 10 per cent discount on the device.

The 256GB SSD variant of the Macbook Air, Flipkart is offering better discounts. The laptop can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 71,990 while the price shoots up to Rs 74,949 on Amazon.

Galaxy S7

The galaxy S7 is available with 34 per cent discount and priced at Rs 29,990 with more discounts along with Flipkart’s cashback and exchange offers.

The specifications comes with an Exynos 8890 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s a 12-Megapixel camera at the back and a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

Televisions

There are attractive deals on televisions across both the online shopping portals. Micromax’s 40-inch Full HD LED TV is listed at Rs 21,999 on Flipkart.

Amazon is offering deep discounts on television sets from multiple brands including BPL, Samsung, Onida and LG.

Home appliances

Both Amazon’s Great India Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale have great offers on large home appliances that are washing machines, air conditioners and refrigerators and offer up to 40 per cent discount on Flipkart. The Amazon’s sale is competing with discounts that could go up to 35-40 per cent.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC is currently available at Rs 26,990 on Flipkart.