Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm festive sales to begin tomorrow: Great discounts, cashbacks on various brands

New Delhi, September 19: with the onset of the festival shopping in India, consumers mostly choose option of online shopping at different portals for their festivity needs. A lot of them actually wait for this sale to start in order to buy their favorite products at the best price. So, every e-tailer puts out deals to attract large number of customers and the scale is increasing from the past few years.

Ranging from consumer electronics to apparels and gifts, e-commerce biggies in India Amazon and Flipkart offer attractive deals every year on infinite categories across their portals. There is a huge competition among these websites in offering the best deal possible. At the end of the day, it is the consumers who are benefited by the offers and deals on products.

This year, it sis going to be more crazy as the online shopping portals, Amazon India, Flipkart and even Paytm has very attractive offers for its customers. Amazon India announced their shopping fiesta, Great Indian Festival Sale that would start from September 21-September 24. The Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale starts from September 20-September 24.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale

The big sale of Amazon India is 4 days, 96 hours. Around more than 40,000 offers across innumerable categories like electronics, home and fashion. The big festival sale deals every hour with limited-time deals on products from big brands. This festival sale is a good occasion for the online shopaholics to spend their valuable money on some of the products they have been eyeing on. The offers would be available across Amazon India’s product categories that includes consumer electronics, home and kitchen along with fashion and lifestyle products.

In addition, the Amazon Prime members would get an early access to the deals on September 20. During this sale, around 40,000+ offers would be introduced in the four days with more than 500 offers on mobiles, 2500 offers on electronics, above 10,000 offers on home and kitchen and more than 3,00,000 offers on apparels. There also some exclusive deals on products for a specific duration, no cost EMI, exchange offers and Amazon Pay balance offers would also be released.

The mobile phone brands would have more than 40 percent discount including OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Lenovo, LG, Honor, Nokia etc. The Great Indian Festival Sale would be offering upto 60 percent off on electronics and home appliances which include up to 20 percent off on laptops, 50 percent off on storage devices, 55 percent on cameras and 60 percent discounts on networking peripherals, headphones and speakers.

The online portal would also be running a contest on their official application under Amazon App Jackpot where the customers could win prizes worth 2,00,000 Indian Rupees. The home brand of Amazon that is AmazonBasics products would also be available on discounts of up to 60 percent. Products that come under the App Jackpot offer are Apple iPad Air 2, Sony PS4 (1TB), Panasonic (43″) LED smart TV, OnePlus 5, Moto G5s Plus, Fitbit Blaze smart watch and Seagate (5TB) hard disk.

To enter the contest, users must download the Amazon India app and sign-in. Amazon will introduce some questions for the users and at the end of the contest period, it will select seven participants from a random draw. These seven participants would then further receive a question through email from Amazon India qualifying which, the participant will win one of the prize.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

The big sale of Flipkart is 4 days, 96 hours. The smartphone sale would begin from September 20. The major companies participating in the sale are Lenovo, Samsung, Panasonic, Xiaomi and Infinix at heavy discounts. Flipkart would offer Rs 1000 discount on the Infinix Hot 4 Pro, that would go on sale for Rs 6,499. Panasonic P85, costs Rs 6,499, would be priced at Rs 4,999 during the sale. Similarly, Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 will cost Rs 10,999, down from Rs 9,999. Sansui Horizon, which usually sells for Rs 5149, will be made available at a price of Rs 3,499. Swipe Elite 4G and Xolo Era 1x Pro will be available for Rs 3,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively. Xiaomi’s newly launched Mi A1 will be priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale.

The online portal announced that Xiaomi Redmi 4A (3GB RAM + 32GB) would be priced Rs 6,999 during the sale. Redmi 4A is a popular phone and so would be limited in stock. Samsung Galaxy S7 would be priced at Rs 29,990. You can also get an extra discount of Rs 3000 over regular exchange value of your old phone. In addition, you can also avail one time screen replacement with in 1 year from the date of activation for Rs 990. Also, there would be heavy discounts on HTC U 11 and Lenovo K8 Plus during the sale.

Paytm’s Sale

There is also sale on Paytm for its first major sales event between September 20-23 through its e-commerce arm Paytm Mall. According to media reports, the digital payments player has earmarked Rs 501 crore as cashbacks during the sale, that would be from 15% to 100%. This includes up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 cashbacks on refrigerators and televisions, respectively. With top brands like Apple, Woodland, Sony, Fossil and Samsung across product categories on sale.

In addition, The 100 percent cashbacks will be offered to 25 phone buyers every days while 200 customers will get 100 gm of Paytm Gold every day. Cashbacks will be on mix of products including Paytm Gold. The company has collaborated with partner brands and merchants for the sale.The e-tailer has set aside nearly Rs 1,000 crore for marketing, cashback and promotions during the sale. The orders will be services as near-by authorized stores in the shortest time possible.