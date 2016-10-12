Amazon getting ready for physical grocery stores

Seattle,Oct12:Retail giant Amazon is planning to build physical grocery stores to complement its online food delivery service, The Wall Street Journalreports. The Seattle-based retail giant is also said to be working on locations where shoppers could pick up food orders previously made online.

Amazon has long offered grocery delivery directly to customers though its Amazon Fresh service. These two new types of retail locations could help Amazon win over customers who prefer to pick their produce in person, or aren’t interested in home-delivered groceries.

The pick-up location concept is similar to the company’s Amazon Locker program, which offers shoppers a secure location to access their online orders.

The Journal’s report comes as Amazon is rolling out physical stores to sell books, Kindle e-readers and similar wares. While Amazon became a nearly $400 billion company on the back of online sales, physical locations like book and convenience stores could offer the company a chance to win over yet more customers.

