Amazon Great Indian Festival gives a bunch of offers to celebrate Diwali

New Delhi, October 20: Even on the day three of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, there is no dearth of offers. The major deals are on smartphones, while the customers could find some interesting deals on mobile accessories, tablets, televisions, gaming consoles, and computer accessories among others.

Amazon India is offering buyers additional discounts if they use a Citibank credit or debit card to buy a product — 10 percent on website, and 15 percent on the mobile application.

As part of the Amazon sale offers, Moto G4 Plus gets a Rs. 1,500 discount and is available at Rs. 13,499. The Coolpad Mega 2.5D gets a Rs. 2,000 discount and is priced at Rs. 5,999. With the purchase of Moto G4 Play, Amazon is giving a gift card worth Rs. 1,000 (not applicable for COD customers).

The OnePlus 2 price gets slashed by Rs. 3,000, and is currently available at Rs. 19,999 on Amazon India. The sale offers also see Samsung On5 Pro is being sold at Rs. 7,990, instead of Rs. 9,190. Lastly, the newly announced Mi Max Prime is also made available as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Exchange bonus

If you are looking to buy electronics like mobiles, tablets, laptops or even home appliances, you can take advantage of exchange bonuses of up to Rs 15,000. Other offers include no cost EMIs for Bajaj FinServ card holders, and early access to deals for Amazon Prime users. Following are some of the deals you shouldn’t miss out on day two of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. Mind you, these are Lightning deals so they will be valid for only a very limited time.

During the last Great Indian festival sale, Amazon claims to have sold as many as 15 million units. It received a billion page views within the first 12 hours and says that it had more unique visitors in half a day than it had in the whole of last year’s sale. Amazon says sales figure was seven times more than last year’s number.