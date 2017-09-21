Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best offers and discounts on top 10 smartphones

New Delhi, September 21: The online shopping portal Amazon India on Thursday started off its Great Indian Festival Sale. In the four days sale from September 21- September 24 over 40,000 offers would be introduced with more than 500 offers on mobiles, 2,500 offers on electronics and over 10,000 offers on home and kitchen offers and more than 3,00,000 offers on apparels.

According to official sources, the buyers can get 10 percent cash back via HDFC debit and credit cards and can also avail Rs 500 cash back via Amazon Pay balance up to Rs 500. There would be a bunch of no cost EMI offers throughout the sale. There would also be running a contest on their official app under Amazon App Jackpot where consumers could win prizes worth Rs 2,00,000.

Here are the top 10 smartphone deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (Day 1)

Apple iPhone 6 (Gold, 32GB)

Rs 29,500 is available with a 29 percent off and the price is Rs 20,999.

LG G6 FullVision (Astro Black)

Rs 55,000 is available with a 38 percent off and the price is Rs 33,990.

Moto G5S Plus (Lunar Grey, 64GB)

Rs 16,999 is available with a 6 percent off and the price is Rs 15,999.

Lenovo K8 Note (Venom Black, 4GB)

Rs 13,999 is available with a 7 percent off and the price is Rs 12,999.

Redmi 4 (Black, 64GB)

Rs 10,999 is available with a 14 percent off and the price is Rs 9,49

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Rs 13,999 is available with a 29 percent off and the price is Rs 9,999.

Moto G5 Plus (32GB, Fine Gold)

Rs 16,999 is available with a 24 percent off and the price is Rs 12,999.

Coolpad Note 5 (Royal Gold, 32 GB)

Rs 11,999 is available with a 25 percent off and the price is Rs 8,999.

Mi Max 2 (Black, 32GB )

Rs 14,999 is available with a 13 percent off and the price is Rs 12,999.

Vivo V5Plus (Gold) with Offers – Extra 5000 Off on Exchange

Rs 27,980 is available with a 18 percent off and the price is Rs 22,990.