Amazon India has come under fire for selling an ashtray designed to look like a naked woman in a tub

Try and imagine this: You buy the product because it caught your attention. Maybe someone gifted it to you.

At first, you hesitate before you stub your cigarette out on a naked woman.

But then, you do it.

After all, its just an ashtray and you aren’t really harming anyone. Right? But with every cigarette you stub out in the ashtray, aren’t you subconsciously accepting the thought that women can be treated as objects?