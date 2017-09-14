Amazon launches its first fashion imaging studio Blink in India

Gurugram/New Delhi, September 14: After London and New York, Amazon India launched its fashion imaging studio in Gurugram on Wednesday. According to reliable sources, Blink is the third fashion studio in the world andf it is expanded across an area of 44,000 sq feet. Anyhow, Amazon did not reveal how much the company invested in its latest edition. According to media reports, Amazon India said that the new studio would help in creating better offerings just ahead of the festive season in India.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, the head of Amazon Fashion India said that “We have more than 2 million stock-keeping units (SKUs) kept at our warehouses across the country, that is twice the inventory we had during the last festive season. In addition, we have signed exclusive deals with 100 brands. The idea is to tell a great visual story, which we will be now able to do with the new studio.”

Arun Sirdeshmukh further said that by the launch of this studio, the e-tailer now debuted into content marketing. Aside from 16 individual high-tech photography bays, the studio has a large editorial suite, video editing facilities and creative spaces. Around 200 people at Amazon, including the front end and back end, would be involved in the new studio to push the fashion segment ahead of the festive season sale.

He added that “We are the largest destination for online fashion in India. As fashion is one of the fastest growing segments, we decided to push it further with bringing the fashion studio to India. Our partner brands are integral to our business and this studio will help us engage with them to come up with better solutions. While the studio will be not be used for selling directly to consumers, we may consider having special events where brands and consumers can come together some of the products might be sold during a special event.”