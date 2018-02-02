Amazon posts largest profit in its history on sales

Seattle: The online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. reported a profit near $2 billion, the largest in its history.

Operating cash flow increased 7% to $18.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $17.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Free cash flow decreased to $8.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $10.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016.

Free cash flow less lease principal repayments decreased to $3.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $6.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases decreased to an outflow of $1.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an inflow of $4.7 billionfor the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 504 million on December 31, 2017, compared with 497 million one year ago.

“Our 2017 projections for Alexa were very optimistic, and we far exceeded them. We don’t see positive surprises of this magnitude very often — expect us to double down,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

“We’ve reached an important point where other companies and developers are accelerating adoption of Alexa. There are now over 30,000 skills from outside developers, customers can control more than 4,000 smart home devices from 1,200 unique brands with Alexa, and we’re seeing strong response to our new far-field voice kit for manufacturers. Much more to come and a huge thank you to our customers and partners.”

Highlights