Amazon posts largest profit in its history on sales
Seattle: The online retailer Amazon.com, Inc. reported a profit near $2 billion, the largest in its history.
Operating cash flow increased 7% to $18.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $17.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Free cash flow decreased to $8.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $10.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016.
Free cash flow less lease principal repayments decreased to $3.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $6.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases decreased to an outflow of $1.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an inflow of $4.7 billionfor the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2016.
Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 504 million on December 31, 2017, compared with 497 million one year ago.
“Our 2017 projections for Alexa were very optimistic, and we far exceeded them. We don’t see positive surprises of this magnitude very often — expect us to double down,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.
“We’ve reached an important point where other companies and developers are accelerating adoption of Alexa. There are now over 30,000 skills from outside developers, customers can control more than 4,000 smart home devices from 1,200 unique brands with Alexa, and we’re seeing strong response to our new far-field voice kit for manufacturers. Much more to come and a huge thank you to our customers and partners.”
Highlights
- In 2017, more than five billion items shipped with Prime worldwide.
- More new paid members joined Prime in 2017 than any previous year — both worldwide and in the U.S.
- Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot were the best-selling products in 2017 across all of Amazon. Customers purchased tens of millions of Echo devices last year.
- The Alexa Skills store now offers more than 30,000 skills, including new developer tools for Alexa Gadgets and gaming experiences, such as Activision’s new Ghost skill for console game Destiny 2. Other new categories of skills include daily beauty podcasts from Hearst, All-Star game voting from the NBA, and more. Customers can also now use Alexa to control more than 4,000 smart home devices from 1,200 unique brands.
- Amazon launched new ways for developers to earn money building for Alexa, including paid skill content through in-skill purchasing, premium subscription content, and a more frictionless checkout experience with Amazon Pay. New skills offering premium paid content include The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s popular Heads Up! game, The Match Game, and the History Channel’s Ultimate History Quiz.
- Alexa Voice Service (AVS) adoption among device makers continues to grow. Brands announced new AVS products at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, including: new integrations for Alexa on PCs from HP, Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo; a new automotive integration with Toyota; and new devices from Polk Audio, Anker, Jabra, and more.