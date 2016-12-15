Amazon Prime video launched in india

NewDelhi,Dec15:E-commerce major Amazon has gone live with Prime Video after five month of introduing its popular subscription based Prime services in India. Amazon Prime, which offers guaranteed two-day delivery at no additional cost along with video content, has been a big success for the company in the US. Amazon Prime Video launch comes on the back of Netflix entering the India market in January this year. Amazon Prime Videos, would not attract additional subscription charges and users subscribing to annual Amazon Prime services, priced at Rs 499 annually, would get free access.Amazon said it will bring latest Bollywood releases to the platform within weeks of their release even as it beefs up its local content play unlike Netflix which has relied more on its international content here.

“We have seen tremendous growth in Amazon Prime since we launched in India and it continues to be one of our top selling products. We are bringing a wide range of content from across the world as well as offering local content. I hope this will attract new set of Prime subscribers,” Amit Agarwal, country head for Amazon in India, said.

Amazon is working with several production houses in the country to offer local originals, many of which are currently under production. It has lined up nine such originals which will be streamed on Prime Videos even as it works with authors, producers, writers and directors to create wider range of local Indian content. “It’s no secret that Amazon is making a big investment in India and is happy to take original content, created by Indian talent, to audiences worldwide,” said Roy Price, VP and head of Amazon Studios.

Amazon has been aggressively investing in India to dislodge Flipkart from number one position and it has thus priced Amazon Prime at Rs 499 here while the same is priced at about Rs 6,000 in the US.

Amazon Prime Video’s unlimited ad-free, on-demand service comes for an annual subscription of Rs499—which works out to Rs41.50 a month—against Netflix’s Rs500 fee for a single month. Also, those who already have an Amazon Prime subscription now get video streaming as well, for no extra charges.