Amazon’s mini drone for small packages

California,Dec15:In This undated handout photo released by Amazon, shows a flying mini-drone that would be used to fly small packages to consumers at the Amazon Prime Air Fulfillment Center in near Cambridge. Amazon said December 14, 2016 it completed its first delivery by drone, in what the global online giant hopes will be a trend in automated shipments by air. The delivery to an unidentified customer near Cambridge, England, was announced in a tweet by Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.