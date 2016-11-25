Did the Ambanis have trouble with their favorite niece Ishetha’s pre -wedding bash post demonetization?

umbai,Nov25:Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a pre-wedding celebration for their niece Isheta at their home, Antilla on 24 November. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and other prominent personalities were present.

The lavish arrangments only confirm that the rich have no hassles demonetization or not.Earlier another politician in Bellary,Galli Janaradhan Reddy spent Rs500 crore for his daughters wedding!

Isheta who is the the daughter of Raj & Dipti Salgaocar will wed Neeshal Modi, the younger brother of luxury diamantaire, Nirav Modi in December in Goa.



It looks like the rich and famous did not leave any stone unturned for their prewedding bash

Obviously they had enough liquid cash for the wedding caterers and band baja!

It is only the common man who has to bare the brunt of govt decisions.Would you spare some change for the common man?

Isheta, daughter of Raj and Dipti Salgaocar and Dhirubhai Ambani’s granddaughter, will tie the knot with Neeshal, younger brother of Nirav Modi, on December 4 in Goa, where her family is originally from.

Arrangements are expected to be lavish and elaborate. A highlight could well be a table covered with customised Spanish candy for the guests.

The match is a semi-arranged one, but involves a filmy proposal. Neeshal, reportedly, went down on his knee on the ski slope of a European resort and the couple got engaged soon after in Mumbai.

Isheta has interests in journalism and the arts space and is actively involved in the Sensorium festival in Goa. Neeshal, meanwhile, has followed in big brother’s footsteps and is involved in the jewellery business. He splits his time between Antwerp and Mumbai.

After a pre- wedding celebration in Mumbai, the families and guests will move to Goa at the Salgaocar-owned Goa Marriott Resort & Spa.