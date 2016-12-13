Amber Heard labelled victim in essay of Porter magazine

Washington D.C. Dec. 13 : Amber Heard, who is currently in the last steps of finalizing her divorce from Johnny Depp, recently expressed that women should feel empowered to speak out and not suffer in silence.

The 30-year-old actress, who filed a domestic violence restraining order against Depp, penned an essay in Porter magazine for their December issue, expressing her resentment towards being labeled a victim, reports E! Online.

“You are not alone. You may have suffered alone behind closed doors, but you are not alone. You need to know that. I want to remind you of your strength, a strength that has been multiplied by the number of women who stand silently behind you-a truth that allowed me to break down the doors I once found myself behind,” she began.

Heard expressed her own point of view during her difficult time by explaining, “I was raised to be independent and self-reliant. I was never given nor wanted the burden of dependency. I never felt like anyone would or could rescue me, so naturally I resented the label of ‘victim.'”

The ‘Magic Mike’ star added that “it takes real strength to come forward” and that “it isn’t easy to raise your voice, to stand up for yourself and your truth, and to do it ‘alone.'”

“As I write this today, I can promise every woman who is suffering in silence, you are not alone. You may not see us, but we are there,” Heard ended her essay with this powerful message to those going through a similar experience. (ANI)