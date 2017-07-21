Ambika Soni, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab resigns from the Congress

New Delhi,July21:Congress, on a day that the party’s preparations for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections were thrown into disarray on account of Shankarsinh Vaghela’s purported exit, senior leader Ambika Soni, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and former I&B Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA2 has tendered her resignation from the party posts she occupies. Soni is the Congress’ general secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She does plan to remain as an MP for the Congress, however.

The resignation is yet to be accepted by the Congress party.