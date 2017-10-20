Ambulance carrying newborn baby deliberately blocked in Kochi: SUV driver gives strange explanation

Kochi/ Kerala, October 20: A man driving SUV deliberately blocked the path of an ambulance which was rushing to a hospital in Aluva carrying a newborn. Aluva Police had booked the accused and currently, he is out on bail.

Aluva Circle Inspector Vishal Johnson said that a case has been registered against Nirmal Jose (accused) for rash driving under Section 279 of IPC. His car is also taken into custody which would be produced before the court. Inspector Johnson asserted that Jose’s license would be canceled.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has also registered a case against Jose under Section 184 (Dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Jose had been blocking the ambulance for nearly four kilometers while driving through the city. The newborn baby, shifted from a hospital in Perumbavoor, was rushed to the Kalamassery Government Medical College as the baby was struggling to breathe.

The ambulance driver asserted that the car after coming in front of the ambulance didn’t give a way even though he had several instances. It usually takes 15 minutes for an emergency vehicle to reach the destination. But as the car didn’t give a pass, it took 35 minutes for the ambulance driver to reach the hospital.

Car blocks way of an ambulance carrying an infant https://t.co/bvHhj6lJPF via @YouTube — Baiju (@Baiju_Bangalore) October 19, 2017

Despite excessive honking and wailing of the siren, SUV driver refused to make way for the ambulance. The visuals have been captured by the ambulance dashboard camera. It also showed that other vehicles on the pathway gave way for the ambulance.

However, when caught by the police, Jose gave a strange explanation that he was providing pilot service for the ambulance. But the cops brushed of his statements.

Though in ICU, baby’s condition is reported to be stable.