America Wants Intimate Relations With India: White House

Washington, March 10: The Donald Trump administration wants to build a deeper relationship with India, the White House has said, expressing confidence that India and US will continue to grow their ties.

“I think he has talked about during the election campaign and the transition establishing a deeper relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States-India and businesses.

And I think as we move toward in terms of our foreign policy, we’ll have further updates on that,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told media persons yesterday at his daily news conference.

“But as you know very well, Donald Trump spoke very clearly and frequently about the relationship that we have and hope to continue to grow with India,” he further added.

Condemning the killing of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla and other injured in an alleged race-related attack at Kansas, Sean Spicer urged the US citizens to stand up for the principles that unite them.

“I think Donald Trump — whether it’s the event that happened in Kansas City, other events, the attacks on Jewish community centers that continue to plague us — we saw another report this morning of some unfortunate activity. I think we’ve got to continue to call it out, we’ve got to continue to root it out, we’ve got to continue to engage law enforcement, whatever is the applicable level of law enforcement depending on the event,” Sean Spicer said.

“It’s something that I think all Americans should be outraged and disgusted by — and stand up for the principles that unite us, and that’s what President Donald Trump spoke so eloquently about during his joint address, and made it very clear that while certain policies may divide us as individuals, there are certain principles that can unite us,” Sean Spicer added.

(ANI)