American bald eagle rescued from Orlando storm drain

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15: Crews worked to free a bald eagle from a storm drain in Orlando Thursday night after a fight with another eagle sent both birds falling into the drain.

Law enforcement and specialists from the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey worked for several hours to free the birds.

The second eagle was able to fly away after sitting on top of the other eagle for more than 30 minutes. The stuck eagle, a 5-year-old female, fell down into the drain after the other bird, a male, flew away.

Dianna Flynt from the Audubon Center said the fight between the birds likely occurred when one eagle flew into the other’s territory.

“What we have is a fight going on, and they fight unbelievable to the battle but hopefully not to the death,” she said.

The female eagle had injuries to her chest, leg and beak and is expected to be released back into the wild after six weeks.