American Consumer Poll finds that Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is most loved in US

New York, June 2 : While Apple devices still remain the preferred choices for the US citizens, it is Samsung Galaxy Note 5 that has topped the 2016 American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) poll.

According to the annual poll comprising 12,710 people, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 phablet has a rating of 86 out of 100, 9to5mac.com reported on Thursday.

iPhone 6 Plus is one notch behind at 85. In last year’s satisfaction index, Apple and Samsung were neck-to-neck at 80.

This year, Samsung retained last year’s score while Apple just edged past Samsung at 81 rating.

Lenovo’s Motorola receded 3 percent to 77 as did HTC at 75. LG remained at 74 while Microsoft Mobile came down to 74.

According to the index, smartphones scored well on the satisfaction levels with battery life the main exception where satisfaction levels fell to 75.

A latest study by market research firm Counterpoint Research revealed this month that Samsung reclaimed the top spot in the US market that it lost to Apple 11 months ago.

In March, Samsung had 28.8 percent share of the US market riding on the success of Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices while Apple slipped down to 23 percent.