American cruise missing passenger , believed to have fallen overboard while travelling from New Caledonia for Australia

Puerto Rico,May 5:A missing American cruise ship passenger is believed to have fallen overboard from a liner that left New Caledonia for Australia more than a week ago.

The 61-year-old was travelling alone on the Golden Princess, which docked in Sydney Harbour on Thursday.

According to Nine News, staff raised concerns about the man’s whereabouts on Wednesday but a thorough search of the ship failed to locate him.

New South Wales police and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority have been notified and the ship’s CCTV footage reviewed.

A man is missing, with fears he has fallen overboard while travelling on a cruise ship on the north-eastern coast of Australia.

Authorities cleared the ship to depart Sydney on Thursday and it is presently en route to Brisbane and Papua New Guinea.

The man’s family have been informed.

Princess Cruises said the man’s disappearance was being treated as a man overboard case.