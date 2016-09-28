American data storage company NetApp’s all-flash business registers record growth

New Delhi, Sep 28 : American data storage company NetApp all-flash business has grown 3.2 times faster than the market with a revenue of 300.6 per cent year over year, the company said on Thusrday.

“At NetApp, we are leading the way by providing the industry’s most complete and differentiated all-flash portfolio to build the next generation data centres in India,” Anil Valluri, President of NetApp India and SAARC, said in a statement.

According to the market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), NetApp is growing faster than the all flash array market as a whole and has gained 16 per cent revenue share against HPE, Pure and IBM.

“IDC results are a testament to our focus on deliver the best-in-class customer experience by optimising IT performance and saving costs,” added Valluri.

With NetApp’s all flash storage arrays, customers can drive greater speed, responsiveness and value from key business applications.

All flash array is a data storage system that contains multiple flash memory drives in place of spinning hard disk drives, allowing for much faster data transfer rates and more efficient use of data centre resources.