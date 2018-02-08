American entrepreneur creates women only holiday Island in Finland

Helsinki, February 08: An American entrepreneur is creating a women only island retreat named SuperShe in Finland. The ‘No Man’s Land’ which is currently under construction in the Helsinki archipelago will open by the end of 2018. The idea of women-only-Island was conceived by Kristina Roth and the construction of the project is currently underway.

Men will be banned from entering the ultra-luxe and health-focused’ oasis.

According to reports, Kristina wants to open a retreat that promises ‘relaxing female-only oasis’ to women globetrotters. She further said that the she same up with this idea after she found that men were a distraction to female visitors. Here women can enjoy a perfect hideaway, where they don’t have to worry about looking good.

To visit this Island one has to become a member of networking group called SuperShe community.