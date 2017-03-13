American Forces In Syria Are Attackers: Assad

New York, March 13: Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad called American military action in Syria as “invaders” because he hadn’t given permission for them to enter the country.

According to CNN, Assad added that there’s been no “concrete action” from the Trump administration toward Islamic State (ISIS).

“Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission, they are invaders, whether they are American, Turkish, or any other one. The Americans lost nearly every war. They lost in Iraq, they had to withdraw at the end. Even in Somalia, let alone Vietnam in the past and Afghanistan, your neighbouring country,” CNN quoted Assad as saying.

He added that anywhere in the United States sent troops, it only creates a mess and remarked that the United States is very good in creating problems and destroying, but they are very bad in finding solutions.

In Syria, it is working with an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. Their current focus is to encircle and ultimately capture Raqqa – Islamic State’s base of operations in Syria.

China and Russia last month blocked United Nation’s sanctions on Syria over accusations of chemical weapons attacks during the war.

The new 400 troops, who are also set to help rebels take back Raqqa from Islamic State (ISIS), won’t breach any caps because the assignment will last for no more than 120 days. There are already 500 United States troops stationed in Syria.

Peace talks have fallen through in Geneva, giving Assad a strong edge in the conflict on the ground.

This week, the America – led coalition announced that around 400 additional United States forces had deployed to Syria to help with the Raqqa campaign and to prevent any clash between Turkey and Washington-allied Syrian militias that Ankara sees as a threat.

