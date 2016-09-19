American Ninja Warrior star Jessie Graff kicks her way down the Emmys red carpet

Los Angeles, Sep 19: She already set a record in NBC’s popular competition, and now, this stunt women appears to have made another record for most martial art’s moves during television’s night of nights.

Jessie Graff showed off her kung fu skills as she arrived at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

The 32-year-old stunt woman already turned heads in a striking red dress but then had jaws hitting the floor as executed a number of kicks on Sunday night.

Jessie – who is the stunt woman on show Supergirl – really put on a show as she stopped to pose for photographers at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The sportswoman first did a flawless back kick showing off her impressive muscular arms at the same time.

The American Ninja Warrior then continued with her fierce display doing a high front kick.

While the moves were showstoppers, making her red carpet display even more impressive is that she did her kicks in six-inch gold strappy heels.

The athlete looked very glamorous indeed as she kicked her way down the carpet in a backless red gown.

The floor-length frock featured a plunging neckline, a leather waistband and giant thigh high splits – great for kicking in and showing off her toned legs.

Jessie finished off her look with diamond drop earrings and wore her blonde hair in soft curls.