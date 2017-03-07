American Travel Warning: India Also In List

Washington, March 07: The United States Of America warned its citizens travelling to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in an advisory and said extremist elements are “active” in India also.

“Fundamentalist elements are also active in India, as outlined in a recent emergency message. Terrorists have hit a wide variety of targets and institutions in Bangladesh,” the US State Department said in its worldwide caution.

“The United States government assesses terrorist groups in South Asia may be planning an ambush in the region, possibly against American facilities, citizens and interests. United States citizens should avoid travel to Afghanistan, as no region in the country is unsusceptible from violence,” the caution notice said further.

“A lot of established terrorist organisations, indigenous sectarian groups, and other militants pose a danger to United States citizens in Pakistan,” the advisory read.

“Terrorist militant groups including Islamic State, al-Qa’ida and their associates, and those inspired by such organisations, are targeting on attacking American citizens wherever they are. Extremists may use conventional or non-conventional methods to target American government and private interests,” it added.

The United States State Department warned citizens against travel to Afghanistan because of continued instability and threats by terrorist organisations against them.

Warning American citizens against all non-essential travel to Pakistan, the State Department said the country continues to experience notable terrorist violence, including sectarian attacks.

Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people and leaving hundreds severely injured.

Last month, a Sufi temple in Pakistan’s Sindh was attacked by terror group ISIS which claimed the lives of 90 people. Also, seven people were killed and 20 were injured in a bomb blast in Lahore. The recent terror attacks also affected the Pakistan Super League cricket tournament which saw many international players, including England’s Kevin Pieterson, skipping the final match in Lahore.

“Evidence recommends that some victims of terrorist activity have been targeted because they are US Citizens. Terrorists and criminal groups regularly resort to kidnapping for ransom,” the US advisory added.

The US State Department advisory was issued as President Donald Trump signed a revised version of his executive order on immigration, that places a 90-day ban on people from 6 major Muslim nations.