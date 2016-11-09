American voters watch US Election Day results ,triggers crash of Canadian immigration website
Ontario,Nov9:The one-stop shop for Canadian hopefuls slowed to a crawl late Tuesday as droves of disenchanted Americans inundated the immigration website.
The Immigration and Citizen portal sputtered, repeatedly crashing as Election Day results showed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump snagging wins in Ohio, Florida and Missouri.
A spokesperson for Canadian immigration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the website problems.
The Canadian immigration website has actually crashed. This is not a drill. #electionnight pic.twitter.com/3BsYQ9a0qc
— Melissa Royle (@melissaroyle) November 9, 2016
Left-leaning voters have threatened to ditch the United States for their northern neighbor ever since the real estate magnate kicked off his White House bid by disparaging Mexicans, Muslims and women.
Cape Breton Island officials begged Americans to consider a move to their northern island in the Atlantic Ocean should Trump wins.