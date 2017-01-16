American woman dies 2 years after infection from New Delhi superbug

NEW DELHI, Jan 16: An American woman in her 70s who contracted an infection while being treated for a thigh bone fracture in India two years ago, died recently.

CDC Atlanta, which houses one of the world’s most advanced laboratories, conducted tests on the wound specimen later and confirmed the presence of New Delhi Metallo-Beta-Lactamase(NDM)-a superbug that makes bacteria resistant to antibiotics. Tests showed that no drug or combination of drugs available in the US would have cured the infection.

The finding has sent shockwaves among medical professionals. Many are looking at it as the beginning of a post-antibiotic era-the consequence of-among other factors-pill popping or the misuse of high-end antibiotics for treatment of common health conditions.

CDC reports that the American woman was admitted several times to a hospital in India.