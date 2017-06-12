Amid bandh in Bengaluru vice-president Hamid Ansari and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrive for the re-launch of National Herald

BENGALURU,June12: It will be bandh versus bandobast for Bengalureans on Monday as 20,000 police personnel fill the roads to prevent any disruption during the Karnataka bandh called by two Kannada organizations. Besides the hassles of a shutdown, residents will have to bear with widespread traffic restrictions as vice-president Hamid Ansariand Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrive in the city for the re-launch of National Herald, an English-language newspaper backed by the Congress.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh has been called to seek PM Modi’s intervention to resolve the interstate Mahadayi river dispute and a speedy solution to the drinking water problems in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere and Chitradurga districts.

Though police said no organization had sought permission to call for the bandh, groups of Kannada activists held marches in various parts of the city on Sunday, seeking people’s support and urging establishments to shut down on Monday.

Public transport, including fleets run by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, will operate as usual. Cab and autorickshaw unions said they were not joining the bandh. Trucks, however, will remain off the streets. Cinema halls will not screen shows.

The decision on keeping schools and colleges open has been left to the jurisdictional deputy commissioners, primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait said. Diploma in education exams, scheduled for Monday, have been postponed to Tuesday. Visvesvaraya Technological University postponed its eighth-semester theory exams and will announce the rescheduled date shortly.

Intelligence inputs suggest the protest will be low key, but police deployment will be intensive. “We are not taking chances. All policemen in the city will be on duty. Apart from 15,000-plus police personnel, 78 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and City Armed Reserve will be deployed on the streets. Senior police officers will monitor the situation,” said police commissioner Praveen Sood. Additional security will be provided at bus terminals, Metro and railway stations.

Traffic and parking restrictions have been imposed on several parts of the city to prevent any protests as vice-president Hamid Ansari and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visit the city on Monday for the re-launch of National Herald commemorative publication. The function will take place at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan on Miller’s Road. Rahul is expected to attend a seminar at Jnana Jyoti Auditorium on Palace Road. Additional commissioner of police R Hitendra said traffic restrictions will be in place in a large number of roads. “We will allow traffic on these roads after the VIP movement. However, parking on the roads will be restricted throughout the day,” he said.

Old Airport Road, from Suranjandas Road to ASC Centre, Trinity Church Road, from ASC Centre to Trinity Circle, MG Road, from Trinity Circle to Webbs Junction, Dickenson Road, from Webbs Junction, to Manipal Centre, Cubbon Road, from Manipal Centre to C.T.O. Circle, Rajbhavan Road, from C.T.O. Circle to Raj Bhavan Junction, L.H. Road, from Raj bhavan Junction to Basaveswara Circle, Palace Road, from Mysore Bank Circle to Avinash Petrol Bunk, Cunningham Road, from Avinash Petrol Bunk to Chandrika Junction, Miller’s Road, from Chandrika Junction to Udaya T.V. Junction, Station Road, from Udaya T.V. Junction to Queen’s Road Junction (Opp to Cantonment Railway Station).

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Queen’s Road (from Station Road Junction to C.T.O. Circle), T. Chowdaiah Road (from Windsor Manor Junction to Shivananda Circle), Ramanamaharshi Road (from Cauvery Junction to Mehkri Circle), Ballari Road (from Mehkri Circle to K.I.A.L).