Amid border issues, officials from India, China holds their first meeting in Beijing

New Delhi, November 18: After months-long Doklam stand-off between India and China troops at the Dokhlam region in Bhutan during early 2017, the officials from India and China had their first meeting in Beijing.

The meeting was held on Friday. It is said that it was part of the 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) over India-China Border issues.

Reportedly, the meeting reviewed the present situation in the India-China border. Both the team had exchanged their views on enhancing the relationship between the two countries as well as the military connections.

A release from the External affairs ministry said, “the talks were held in a constructive and forward-looking manner.”

It further stated that “both sides reviewed the situation in all sectors of India-China border and agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an important prerequisite for the sustained growth of bilateral relations.”

The MEA release said that “in this regard, the two sides also exchanged views on further confidence-building measures and strengthening of military-to-military contacts.”

As per the MEA statement, the two delegations were comprised of diplomatic experts as well as military executives.

The Indian delegates were lead by Pranay Verma, the joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. The Chinese delegates were led by Xiao Qian, Director General, Department of Asian Affairs, in the Ministry of Chinese Foreign Affairs.

About 3488 Km long Line of Actual Control was covered in the India-China border issues. The Border issues were heated up as China claimed possession of Arunachal Pradesh in the South Tibet.

After Xi Jinping, the Chinese President has assumed the position for the second five-year term, this bilateral talk was the first one between the two countries.