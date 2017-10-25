Amid criticism from Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, President Kovind hails Tipu Sultan, in Karnataka Assembly

October 25, 2017
President Ram Nath Kovind.

New Delhi, October 25: President Ramnath Kovind had Tipu Sultan on his birth Anniversary. He commented that Tipu had died a historic death fighting British. He was also pioneer in use of Mysore rockets in warfare, added President Kovind in Karnataka Assembly today.

Earlier, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde has asked the Karnataka government to avoid him from the Tipu Jayanti celebrations. He called the erstwhile Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan a “brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist”.

“Conveyed (to) Karnataka government not to invite me to the shameful event of glorifying a person known as a brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist,” Hegde tweeted.

