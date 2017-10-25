Amid criticism from Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, President Kovind hails Tipu Sultan, in Karnataka Assembly

New Delhi, October 25: President Ramnath Kovind had Tipu Sultan on his birth Anniversary. He commented that Tipu had died a historic death fighting British. He was also pioneer in use of Mysore rockets in warfare, added President Kovind in Karnataka Assembly today.

Tipu Sulatn died historic death fighting British.He was also pioneer in use of Mysore rockets in warfare: Pres Kovind in #Karnataka Assembly pic.twitter.com/t4M5pTe06c — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2017

Earlier, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde has asked the Karnataka government to avoid him from the Tipu Jayanti celebrations. He called the erstwhile Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan a “brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist”.

“Conveyed (to) Karnataka government not to invite me to the shameful event of glorifying a person known as a brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist,” Hegde tweeted.