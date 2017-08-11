Amid Dokhlam standoff, Sushma Swaraj meets Bhutanese Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji

Kathmandu/Nepal, August 11: The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj greets the Bhutanese Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji on 11 August. Sushma Swaraj arranged this meeting to discus about the mutual issues, during the standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Dokhlam area of the Sikkim sector.

Both the leaders were present to attend the meeting of foreign ministers from the countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), an alignment of countries in South Asia and South East Asia. The other members of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical and Economic Cooperation are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

Sushma Swaraj meets Damcho Dorji on the subsidiary of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical and Economic Cooperation meeting, said Ministry of External affairs Spokesperson Raveen Kumar who tweeted and posted a photograph of the meeting.

Although there was not any official statement declared in regard to the meeting between the two leaders, the meeting was at the scrim of the present standoff in Dokhlam, a tri junction between India, China and Bhutan. India and China are facing a showdown in the Dokhlam area of the Sikkim sector since June 16 after the Indian trops had stopped the Chinese People’s Liberation Army from constructing a road in the area.