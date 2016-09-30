Amid high alert following cross-LoC surgical strikes, Mock drill about terror attack carried out at Vaishno Devi

Jammu, Sep 30: Amid high alert following cross-LoC surgical strikes, Jammu and Kashmir police and other agencies today conducted a mock drill about a terror attack in Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine.

Annually, over one crore devotees from various parts of the country and the world undertake pilgrimage to the shrine situated in the Trikuta hills in Jammu region.

“Keeping in view the security of Katra, two mock drills were conducted today,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Sujit Kumar.

One drill was related to terror attack and it was conducted at Police Station Katra and Bus Stand. Another drill was related to disaster management and it was carried out near Bus Stand.

The drills were intended to create awareness about measures to be taken during a terror attack and enhance coordination during emergency period.

Apart from Police, teams of Army, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Fire Brigade department, Disaster management teams and health staff actively participated in the exercise.

“All the agencies took several lessons from the drills and enhanced their coordination in tackling any emergency situation related to security or any type of threat at Katra,” SSP said.