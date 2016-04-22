Amid recovery efforts, another 6.0 magnitude quake jolts Ecuador

New Delhi, Apr. 22: With the nation still on the path to recovery after the massive earthquake that still has the death toll ticking, another quake measuring to 6.0 magnitude, struck off the coast of Ecuador today. This comes a week after the devastating 7.8 quake killed at least 587 people in the South American country. “Three aftershocks, two fairly strong. An epicenter near Jama, another with its epicenter near Canoa. Keep Calm . IG staff says it's normal, and that on average should wait about ten replicas of that magnitude. Cheer up!,” Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa said in a series of tweets. There has been no immediate word on injuries or damage. More details to follow.