Amid transport workers strike, Bill to increase MLA’s salary tabled on TN Assembly

Chennai, Jan 10: The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a bill to double the salaries of Tamil Nadu MLAs was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Bill would propose 100 percent salary hike for the state MLAs. The bill was tabled by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Reportedly, it would come into effect from tomorrow onwards.

The monthly salary and other allowances would be increased from the existing Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh after the bill is passed.

Even though the state is experiencing a crippling strike by the transport workers for better wages, it is not dealt with.

While asked about the MLA’s salary hike, DMK’s working president MK Stalin said, “People, will laugh at us for this hike when transport workers in the state are on strike demanding salary.”

The Bill would also increase the ‘MLA Constituency Development Scheme’ fund allocation to Rs 2.50 crore from Rs 2 crore.

Similarly, pension for former MLAs and members of the now-defunct Legislative Council will be increased to Rs 20,000 from the present Rs 12,000.

The Edappadi Palanisami Government is likely to invite fresh criticism over the bill.

Meanwhile, the Palaniswami government is willing to increase the wages of the transport employees by 2.44 times. But the transport workers are demanding for a 2.57-time hike.

For the last seven days, the transport employees are striking and staging protests on the roads along with their families including children.