Amidst of Opposition attacks, 73 percent trusts in Narendra Modi Government

New Delhi, July 14: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is being attacked by the Opposition parties on several fronts, India has topped the global index of countries with the most confidence in their government.

At least 73 percent Indians have faith in the Narendra Modi-led NDA coalition, reported Times of India.

As per the report published by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), faith in the Indian government is solid.

In comparison to India, 62 percent Canadians trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, followed by Turkey, Russia, and Germany in the top five.

However, only 30% United States citizens have faith in President Donald Trump’s government.

In the United Kingdom, which is in the midst of a bitter ‘Brexit’ following a divisive referendum last year, trust in the Theresa May government stands at 41 per cent, the report collated by the OECD said.

The report said that the government trust levels are generally determined by whether or not people consider their government stable and reliable.