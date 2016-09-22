Amidst Uri, Modi still targeting AAP: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 22 :  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed surprise that at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be focussing on the Uri terror attack, his machinery was targeting the AAP.

“I am amazed at a time when PM should be working on Uri, his machinery is working overtime to get AAP MLAs arrested or me implicated in false cases,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted, referring to the terror attack on an army camp in Uri that left 18 soldiers dead.

Kejriwal’s reaction came a day after he alleged that police had named him in a FIR related to alleged illegalities in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and shortly after courts in Delhi gave bail to two AAP MLAs.

The Kejriwal and Modi governments have been at loggerhead almost ever since the AAP swept to power in the national capital in February 2015.

