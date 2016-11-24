Amisha Patel paid hefty sum for item number of Telugu flick

Hyderabad,Nov24:Actress Amisha Patel has joined the set of upcoming Telugu movie ‘Aakatayi’. She has been roped to shake her booty on the item number. Currently, she is busy in a shoot and the dance is choreographed by Jani Master. The glamour queen at the age of 40, still maintains her toned body.

It is heard that she is being paid Rs 30 Lakh for this song which is a huge amount for an actress who did not deliver any hit movie from past few years. Currently the seductive actress does not have any movie in her kitty but used to share her hot photographs on social media platform to grab the attention of her fans and film makers.

There was a requirement of a mature lady to perform this song, so makers approached Amisha. She is well known face for Telugu audiences as she has acted in few Telugu movies like ‘Badri’, ‘Naani’, ‘Narasimhudu’ and ‘Parama Veera Chakra’. The movie ‘Aakatayi’ is being directed by Ram Bheemana starring Ashish Raj and Kannada actress Ruksar Meer. The makers are planning to release the movie in January.