Amit Shah asked to appear as witness for Maya Kodnani in 2002 Naroda Gam Riots case

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, September 12: Amit Shah, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party was ordered to appear as a witness for the Gujarat Riots case accused Maya Kodnani. Amit Shah, a top leader from his party in Gujarat was convicted of murder in the riots that tore the state apart in 2002.

According to media reports, a judge said that Mr Amit Shah must appear either in person or assign a lawyer on Monday to respond to what Maya Kodnani claimed that she was absent when 11 Muslims were killed during the 2002 riots in the Naroda Gram.

Maya Kodanani who is a gynecologist has continuously complained to the court as she was not able to contact Amit Shah. The judge today said that a summon would be served to Amit Shah by the court asking him to appear as a defense witness on Monday. Maya Kodanan was found guilty of the massacre of nearly 100 Muslims in a neighbourhood called Naroda Patiya. She is also on trial in another case of murdering 11 Muslims on the same day in neighbouring Naroda Gram, just 10 kms away.

She says that when the violence was erupted, she was with Amit Shah and others at the hospital that she ran in Ahmedabad. During the time of riots, Maya Kodanani was a state legislator like Amit Shah. Later, she served as the Minister for Women and Child Development till the time of arrest in 2009.