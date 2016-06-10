Amit Shah targets TRS, says BJP alone can develop Telangana

Hyderabad, June 10 : Aiming to make Telangana a BJP stronghold, party president Amit Shah on Friday launched an attack on the TRS government in the state, saying parties run by families can’t do any good to the state or the country.

Without naming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shah said: “Be it any state, parties which have no internal democracy can’t do good to the country and to Telangana.”

Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting at Suryapet town in Nalgonda district.

The ‘Vikas Parv’ meeting was organised as part of the BJP’s outreach programme on the occasion of NDA government completing two years.

Claiming that the central government has given Rs 90.000 crore to Telangana for its development, he said the funds were not reaching the grass roots.

He said Modi government gave lot of funds and schemes for Telangana during last two years.

Shah asked people if the villages in Telangana get 24-hour electricity, have road connectivity, hospitals and other infrastructure and claimed that all these were achieved in states ruled by the BJP.

Claiming that the comprehensive development of Telangana is possible only under Narendra Modi and BJP, Shah appealed to people to strengthen the party and make Telangana a stronghold of BJP.

Shah said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao can’t counter Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s communal politics and claimed that BJP alone is capable of doing it.

Shah listed out the achievements of Modi government and said even Congress president Sonia Gandhi can’t make an allegation of corruption against it.

He alleged that during 10 year rule of Congress-led UPA government, scams involving Rs 12 lakh crore had occurred.

The BJP leader claimed that the Modi government secured the Indian borders.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement that incidents of firing were continuing on the border even now, Shah said unlike in the past the Indian troops were giving befitting reply to Pakistan.

“Rahul baba can’t see all this because he has Italian goggles,” remarked the BJP chief.

On Congress leader Kamalnath’s criticism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent foreign visits, Shah said they were few compared to the foreign tours undertaken by Manmohan Singh when he was prime minister.

Terming Manmohan Singh a ‘Moni baba’, Shah said nobody would know of his trips abroad. “Now wherever Modi goes, thousands of people turnout to welcome him,” he said.