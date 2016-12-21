Amit Shah's co-operative bank at Ahmedabad Ashramam road gets Rs 500 crore deposit, just after notes ban.

Ahemedabad, December 21: Within three days after the announcement of demonitisation, a co-operative bank have got Rs. 500 crore deposit. BJP president Amit Shah is the director of this Bank.

The Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate have started investigation on this information. The bank is at Ahmedabad Ashramam road.

Major part of this 500 crore, is deposited on the same night of announcement of demonitisation. There are 190 branches for this co-operative bank. But the money in such large amount is deposited only in its head office at Ashramam Road. The money has started flowing to the bank just after the demonitisation announcement on November 8.

Small vendors and farmers form the majority customers of the bank. This strengthens the doubt that, form where did such a huge amount of 500 crore was deposited in this bank. The IT Department is also verifying the CCTV visuals from the bank. Various co-operative banks in Gujarat were also piled up with such illegal money deposits.

This also indicate that, those who are in close ally with BJP would have deposited huge amounts in co-operative banks after demonitisation. Among eighteen Co-operative banks in Gujarat, seventeen are under the governance of BJP. The Co-operative bank in Gujarat has got deposits of Rs. 200 crore, where the Bank Chairman is a Gujarat Minister ShankarBhai Chaudhri.

It is now evident that, BJP is converting their black money through the co-operative banks in Gujarat, which are directly under their control; while trying to destroy the Co-operative banks in Kerala.

As directed by RBI, the IT department and the Enforcement Directorate is conducting investigation in the suspected co-operative banks in Gujarat. The people of India had faced many hardships after the announcement of demonitisation. Still people are experiencing cash crunch. For the last one month all the banks and ATMs were crowded and restriction were being imposed even on the amount that could be withdrawn each day.