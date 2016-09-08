Amit Talwar, a 34-year-old man jumps before a Metro train at the Rajiv Chowk station, dies

New Delhi, September 8: A 34-year-old man was killed when he jumped before a Metro train at the Rajiv Chowk station here on Thursday, police said.

Amit Talwar, a resident of Saket in south Delhi, jumped on the track from platform number 2 around 8.50 a.m. just when the train headed to Jahangiripuri entered the station.

“CCTV footage showed the man was standing at the edge of the platform for some time. He suddenly jumped. He sustained serious head injuries which led to his death on the spot,” a police officer said.

No suicide note was recovered from his possession. Metro services were disrupted briefly due to the incident, a Metro official said.